Slocomb High, Middle schools going virtual due to COVID-19 outbreak

SLOCOMB - Slocomb High and Middle schools will be going virtual for the remainder of this week due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among students, the school announced Tuesday.

A post on the Slocomb High School Facebook page is asking parents to permit their children to check out and go home early, if possible.

Slocomb High School Principal B.T. Hinson could not confirm the number of positive COVID cases reported this week but said it was enough to cause concern.

“We want to keep our students safe and make the best decisions for them,” Hinson said.

Hinson said depending on the number of cases at by the end of the week, the virtual switch could possibly extend.

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

