Slocomb man dies in Geneva County crash

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:10 a.m. Saturday has claimed the life of a Slocomb man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Brenton M. Stanley, 21, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Stanley was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Cotton Box Road, approximately four miles south of Slocomb, in Geneva County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.