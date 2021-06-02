Slocomb native appointed as city attorney for Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA – Mayor Walt Maddox has appointed Scott Holmes to replace Glenda Webb as city attorney for the City of Tuscaloosa, effective June 5.

Holmes is originally from Slocomb and graduated from Wicksburg High School in 1999. His parents, David and Susan Holmes, still live in Slocomb where his father practices law.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Scott joined our team as an associate city attorney in 2014 and has played a significant role in the city’s administration in many key areas including legal advisor and operations section chief for Incident Command during our COVID-19 response, designing regulations for short-term rentals, pier electrical permits, Elevate Tuscaloosa, Project Unity, and the Crime Response Team,” Maddox said. “I am honored and excited that Scott is leading our Office of the City Attorney, and I believe he has what it takes to make us the most innovative and effectively managed city in the United States.”

Holmes is active in both the local community and the legal community, having served as president of the board of Focus on Senior Citizens, as a board member for the Tuscaloosa County Alternative Sentencing Program and a member of Kiwanis of Greater Tuscaloosa. Holmes was also elected president of the Tuscaloosa County Bar Association in 2017 and served as an Alabama State Bar Commissioner for the 6th Judicial Circuit for the past three years.