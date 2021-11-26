Slocomb native serves as Auburn graduation marshal

Christen Berry Skinner became a nurse because she has a passion for caring for others.

Her mother is a nurse and she grew up in a family full of nurses and health care workers. When she was 15 and a close family member became very ill she decided then that she wanted to be a nurse.

“I really just want to be able to make a difference in someone’s life even if it’s for one day or just to bring a smile to their face,” Skinner said.

Soon the Slocomb native will represent the Auburn University School of Nursing as a student marshal during Auburn University’s Dec. 11 commencement at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Not only will she carry the ceremonial banner for the School of Nursing, Skinner will earn her Bachelors of Science degree in nursing.

Student marshals are chosen by each college and are students who have distinguished themselves both scholastically and by their service to their school. Skinner was nominated by one of her professors to represent the School of Nursing.

