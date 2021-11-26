Slocomb native serves as Auburn graduation marshal

Christen Berry Skinner became a nurse because she has a passion for caring for others.
Her mother is a nurse and she grew up in a family full of nurses and health care workers. When she was 15 and a close family member became very ill she decided then that she wanted to be a nurse.
“I really just want to be able to make a difference in someone’s life even if it’s for one day or just to bring a smile to their face,” Skinner said.
Soon the Slocomb native will represent the Auburn University School of Nursing as a student marshal during Auburn University’s Dec. 11 commencement at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Not only will she carry the ceremonial banner for the School of Nursing, Skinner will earn her Bachelors of Science degree in nursing.
Student marshals are chosen by each college and are students who have distinguished themselves both scholastically and by their service to their school. Skinner was nominated by one of her professors to represent the School of Nursing.
Skinner, 23, graduated from Slocomb High School in 2016 with honors and received a nursing degree from Wallace Community College in 2019. She has practiced as a registered nurse for two years and is currently an operating room nurse at Southeast Health in Dothan.
The daughter of Dennis Berry and Mary Cosma of Slocomb, Skinner is newly married and lives in Hartford with her husband, Brandon Skinner.
While attending Auburn’s distance program, Christen Skinner completed research- and evidence-based projects that have actually been implemented in local health care facilities in the Wiregrass.
It was while she worked as a nurse in home health that Skinner researched and created an evidence-based practice on the use N-95 masks by home health nurses to reduce the risk of COVID-19. She also created a quality improvement wound care tool for a local health care facility as well as a fall prevention education sheet for elderly patients that has also been put to use locally.
The research projects, she said, showed her how important it is for nurses to be catalysts for change in health care.
“It really opened my eyes to evidence-based practice and how we as nurses on the local level can really change health care for the better,” Skinner said. “That’s the whole point of us doing this research in the community setting, too, is to help change our local communities and just continue to improve health care as a whole.”
She plans to continue her studies for a master’s degree in nursing from Auburn University and eventually get a doctorate. Her goal is to become a nurse practitioner and eventually a nurse educator.
“I really enjoy teaching,” Skinner said. “In the job roles I’ve already been in, I’ve been responsible a lot of times for educating and training new nurses and onboarding nurses.”
