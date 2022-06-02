Slocomb produce markets open new sites for summer season

SLOCOMB – In the weeks leading up to opening day, Rhonda Hendrix worried about customers returning to her family’s produce market. Would the building be complete enough in time to open? Would old and new customers be able to spot their new location? Would Google find the new site when people searched for it?

When opening day came, however, her worries were put to rest.

Both Hendrix Farm Produce as well as White’s Produce, located just up the road, had to vacate their longstanding seasonal produce stores on State Highway 52 as the Alabama Department of Transportation bought up property for a highway expansion project to create four lanes from Slocomb to Malvern.

For both Slocomb families, not reopening wasn’t a good option. Farming is in their blood.

Despite the challenges to finish by the time the summer produce season started, Hendrix Farm Produce began welcoming customers to the new market last weekend. White’s Produce plans to open Saturday.

Hendrix Farm Produce would have normally opened in mid-May for a produce-selling season that is typically over by the end of summer.

“We almost made it; I was hoping for a little bit sooner,” Rhonda Hendrix said. “It cost us two weeks.”

Hendrix Farm Produce moved to the other side of the highway from the original building, which is visible from the new market located at 19009 State Highway 52. The metal building has about 900 square feet more than the old building, added space that will come in handy when they begin harvesting their Slocomb-grown tomatoes in the next two weeks.

“No doubt it will be full as soon as our tomatoes come in,” Hendrix said. “This won’t be big enough probably.”

For now, the market – open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. – features Ruskin, Florida, tomatoes along with squash, zucchini, onions, new potatoes, peas, cucumbers, butterbeans, sweet corn, and Chilton County peaches. Later, they’ll have cantaloupes and watermelons.

Business has been steady during the first week.

“It’s wonderful to see the familiar faces and the fact that they have found where we’re at,” Hendrix said.

Located less than a mile up the road as you head toward Slocomb, White’s Produce is now located in a metal building constructed directly behind their old farm stand – a building Gerid and Amy White sold produce from for the past 10 years. It was originally built in the 1980s and changed owners several times before the Whites purchased the building. When finished, the new highway right-of-way will stop at the very front of the old White’s Produce building, which ALDOT agreed to demolish for the Whites.

Known for their tomatoes, White’s Produce will begin their first harvest this week in time for Saturday. Along with early tomatoes, they’ll have corn, peas, peppers, and other produce grown on the family’s farm.

“It’s been a lot of late nights; it’s been a lot of hard work, but it’s become kind of a part of who are,” Gerid White said of the produce store. “… This has been a home away from home.”

White’s Produce usually ends its season around the July 4th holiday after watermelons have made their big splash with customers. The store, located at 18047 E. State Highway 52, is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gerid White, who also works as a middle school principal, grew up in a farming family and even worked with the Hendrix family when he was young. For 18 years, he has grown tomatoes on his family’s farm about five miles from the White’s Produce market. He hopes to pass a love for farming to his own children – 4-year-old daughter Emmaline and 7-month-old son Silas. While it’s hard work, White said farming became something he just couldn’t let go even as his parents encouraged him to go to college.

“It taught me great work ethic growing up,” White said. “It taught me to appreciate the air conditioner. It taught me to appreciate the value of hard work. I want that instilled in my children. I don’t want them to have a hard life their whole life … but for them coming up through middle school having a job that they can work on to make a little money, I hope to inspire them that our farm is more than just land. I want them to value it as a way of life.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

