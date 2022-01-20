Slocomb resident named a top UniFirst route service representative

UniFirst Corporation, a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniforms, workwear, and facility service products for businesses, has named Route Service Representative Christopher Lett of Slocomb as a 2021 recipient of the company’s distinguished Aldo Croatti Award.

Named after UniFirst’s founder, the Aldo Croatti Award is the company’s most prestigious employee honor and is presented to RSRs who retain 100 percent of their customers for an entire fiscal year, while also epitomizing UniFirst’s founding core values of customer focus, respect for others, and commitment to quality. Notably, this year’s recipients met their customer service goals despite the many market challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Aldo Croatti Award and its recipients, of course, have special meaning to me as the award was named for my father," said Cynthia Croatti, UniFirst Executive Vice President. "Our RSRs are the fabric of UniFirst’s incredible team culture and they exemplify our companywide commitment to service excellence and integrity. I'm so proud to recognize these true professionals who always deliver for their customers, and I know Aldo would be equally as proud.”