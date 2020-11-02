 Skip to main content
Slocomb woman arrested for taking items from Dothan storage units
Jennifer Elizabeth Evans

Jennifer Elizabeth Evans, 34, of Slocomb

 Sable Riley

Dothan police arrested a second suspect who allegedly broke into several storage units to steal items.

Jennifer Elizabeth Evans, 34, of Slocomb, is being charged with third-degree burglary.

“Evans, along with Corey Flowers, went into several storage units in the 2000 block of Ross Clark Circle with the intent to steal items in storage units,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

The crime allegedly occurred on Sept. 23. The pair were identified with surveillance cameras in the area and Flowers was later arrested on Oct. 6. Owens said he confessed to the burglary.

Evans was arrested on Friday and her bond was set at $500.

