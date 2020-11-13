 Skip to main content
Slocomb woman dies in Friday morning crash
Slocomb woman dies in Friday morning crash

SLOCOMB - A single-vehicle crash Friday morning has claimed the life of a Geneva County woman, according to ALEA State Troopers.

Crystal Gayle Jernigan, 42, of Slocomb, was killed when the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe she was a passenger in left the roadway and overturned at approximately 8:45 a.m. Jernigan was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to Flowers Hospital in Dothan where she was pronounced dead.

Three other occupants in the vehicle were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash occurred on County Road 28, just east of Slocomb.

No additional details were released as troopers continue to investigate.

