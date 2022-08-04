SmartBank to move into downtown Ellison building

After recently announcing its purchase of the historic Ellison Building in downtown Dothan, SmartBank plans to begin operating full time in the building by mid-October.

“As Dothan continues its rapid growth, our new location gives us the opportunity to advance our market presence and continue building relations,” Regional President Jeff Williams said.

The Ellison Building is located at 170 E. Main St. at the intersection of St. Andrews Street in the heart of downtown Dothan. SmartBank plans to have a full retail branch in the building, according to a Thursday news release. This move, according to the release, will allow SmartBank's local team to serve the Wiregrass with regional, commercial, private banking, and mortgage lending needs.

“So many things about SmartBank differentiate us,” Williams said. “To further set us apart in Dothan, we will be in the only commercial bank located downtown. We wanted to be geographically positioned and convenient to serve all of Houston County, rather than only one side of Dothan.”

SmartBank is currently located at 2890 Horace Shepard Drive in Dothan.

“We are so excited to be a part of the revitalization of historic downtown Dothan,” Laura Watford, regional credit officer, said. “Jeff Williams and Susan Wilkins, corporate relationship manager, have played significant roles in downtown redevelopment over the years, so I know they, along with the entire team, are looking forward to being part of downtown’s resurgence.”

Founded in 2007, SmartBank currently has 40 branches and two loan production offices spanning Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. For more information on SmartBank, visit www.smartbank.com.