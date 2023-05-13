OZARK – The Dale County Bama Club’s presentation of 11 scholarship awards was decidedly bittersweet as club members paid posthumous tribute to the man credited with establishing nearly $1 million through 31 named endowment scholarships to benefit Dale students enrolling in the University of Alabama.

Dr. Charles Smith was buried in Ozark Saturday; some four days after the scholarships were awarded in a Dale County Bama Club meeting held May 2 at the historic Holman House on Broad Street here.

The 84-year-old retired dentist and civic leader is credited with not only working tirelessly to help establish the 31 named endowed scholarships – six of which he personally endowed – but guiding UA Alumni Chapters throughout the state with their scholarship programs, including the Covington and Coffee county University of Alabama alumni chapters as they created scholarship opportunities for students in their respective counties.

“A driving force in establishing almost every one of the funds associated with Dale County Alumni Chapter,” is what Deborah Parr, director of alumni scholarships and endowments at the University of Alabama said. “His goal was to reach $1 million in scholarship endowments for Dale County students. “Right now, the total of all the Dale County scholarships combined is at $948,518 – just $51,482 shy of that,” Parr said in a message to the scholarship honorees and family members. “But that is a total to be extremely proud of and because of his efforts, most of you will be able to have your dream of attending the University of Alabama come true, just like he did.”

The endowment scholarship is a fund established and invested, using the earnings from it to provide financial scholarship support to assist students in attending the University of Alabama,” Parr explained. “The minimum full endowment level for one of our endowment funds is $25,000. Because we only award the earning off of these investments, the fund will be in perpetuity.”

Smith also endowed a yearly scholarship at the University of Alabama Dental School awarded to a student from Dale or Covington County or to a relative of the graduating Alabama Dental Class of 1967.

“We actually called him Dr. Scholarship,” said Mandy Roberts Wyatt who served with Smith on the National Alumni Association board. “He loved his family, his university, and was passionate about finding ways to endow scholarships for deserving students.

That is true, said Smith’s wife Sandy. “Charles believed that everyone deserves the opportunity to have an education and he recognized through the University of Alabama National Alumni Association Scholarship Program a way to make that happen for Dale County students,” she said. “It gave him such joy knowing the Dale County Chapter was helping make a difference in so many lives each year and in years to come.”

Born and raised in the Covington County town of Opp, and a 1957 graduate of Opp High School, Smith earned his business management degree from the University of Alabama School of Commerce and Business Administration in 1961. Continuing his education at the University of Alabama, Smith completed post graduate studies prior to being admitted to the University of Alabama School of Dentistry in Birmingham, earning his degree as Doctor of Dental Medicine in 1967.

Following his military service as a captain in the Army Dental Corps, Smith opened a practice in Ozark where he served the community for more than 30 years.

Included in the array of his honors, accomplishments, and awards, Smith was named “Distinguished Alumnus” by the Alumni Association of the University of Alabama in 2018. He was also served as Vice President of the National University of Alabama Alumni Association.

Locally, Smith served as president of the Dale County University of Alabama Alumni Association, Chairman of the Dale County University of Alabama Scholarship Committee, as an Ozark Rotary Club member and on the Ozark Utility Board.

In addition to his dental practice and civic engagement, Smith and his wife, Sandy, participated in over 15 dental mission trips to Honduras, Costa Rica, Mexico, Brazil, Haiti, and Belize. Smith also offered pro bono support to local charitable dental clinics.

Discussion at the Dale County Bama Club meeting was full of tears and laughter as friends recalled Smith’s persistence — strong arming, some said, laughing — to get them to endow scholarships. He believed that every Dale County student who wanted to further their education should be afforded that opportunity.

“Practically every time I would see Charles he would tell me that I really needed to endow a scholarship in Ben’s name,” said Bobbie McLauchlin, referring to her husband, Circuit Judge Ben McLauchlin, an avid Bama fan in his own right. “Charles would always say, ‘Bobbie, are you ready for that scholarship yet?’ and one day I said, ‘We’re ready.’”

“Charles was absolutely the innovator of this organization,” said Ozark businessman and civic leader Sam Judah. “He brought the Dale County Bama Club to life and he was very instrumental in getting people to help create scholarships,” Judah said. “He would not take no for an answer. He was very persistent because he just wanted to give back to students like we have here tonight."

Retired Army Col. and former Ozark Mayor Bob Bunting said that Smith’s persistence in getting endowed scholarships for Dale County students was legendary. “His goal was to get $1 million in endowed scholarships and he had it to $950,000,” Bunting said. “Probably everyone on this list, he went to their office and sat there until they said they would do it. He even talked Auburn graduates into helping."

That is true, agreed Ozark Dentist Dr. Ray McLaughlin. “After my father passed away, Charles was very persistent in saying we needed to endow a scholarship in his memory and I said ‘no’ but my brother said we should,” McLaughlin said. His brother prevailed and there is now a Dr. L.D. McLaughlin Family scholarship, McLaughlin said. “Charles was always joking and pulling pranks so I imagine he’s up in heaven laughing right now because my great-niece is one of the recipients tonight. She grew up Auburn fan — and now she’s going to Alabama.”

“Service was his motto,” said the Rev. Dr. Billy Gaither. “His unselfish pursuit of things to help others will continue to bless others.

“Something in Charles’ background gave him a ‘never die’ attitude,” Gaither said. “Whatever it was that put that “never die” attitude in him, Charles Smith became an excellent student and his early church life molded him into a man who sought and served others.”

Retired Maj. Gen. Peter Berry agreed. “If you should stand in the town square in Ozark or somewhere in Haiti or Honduras and shout, ‘Who has Charles Smith helped?’ be prepared to be run over by a throng,” Berry said. “In short, this was a man who gave a huge chunk of himself to his fellow man in so many ways throughout a lifetime.”

“Bama football – and helping others – were Charles’ passions,” said Pam Carrol, who served on the University of Alabama National Alumni Association representing District 14 which includes Dale, Coffee, Houston and Henry counties.

Carroll who co-chaired the local scholarship committee with Smith for years encourages all interested in giving to the Dr. Charles E. Smith Legacy Endowed Scholarship fund with the National Alumni Association at The University of Alabama to mail checks to the NAA Scholarship Department, P.O. Box 861928, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35486; or contributions may be made online beginning with “My Gift to Alabama” at https://uanaa.link/Smith