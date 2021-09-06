Smocking guild creates gowns for premature babies

Pileggi learned to smock so she could make dresses for her daughters and later her granddaughters. The technique was simpler than she expected and she learned with no lessons.

The smocking guild meets again on Thursday and regularly meets the second Thursday of each month at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, located at 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg.

Of course, the smocking guild does more than just smocking. Carpenter works with beginners in the group to help them learn the embroidery and smocking techniques. The guild also hopes to do demonstrations at a local library or even Landmark Park to get more local people interested in the fine needle art. The guild supplies materials, embroidery floss and even needles for beginners.

Pileggi said many needle sewing techniques are not practiced like they once were.

“Just like sewing is not as common as it once was, smocking is not as common as it was once either,” Pileggi said. “But that’s our goal is to not let it die out.”

The main focus for the guild now is making enough pieces for the Wee Care Program. Smocking chapters around the country make gowns and bereavement pouches to clothe premature babies who died at birth or shortly after.