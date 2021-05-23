 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SNHU announces Winter 2021 President’s List
0 comments

SNHU announces Winter 2021 President’s List

{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic education classroom generic.JPG
Metro Creative Graphics

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following area students on being named to the Winter 2021 President's List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Lloyd Brasher of Graceville

Dylan McCart of Dothan

Emily Vallescorbo of Donalsonville

John Delgado of Headland

Starie Brown of Ramer

Dakota Phillips of Dothan

Adrian Knowles of Samson

Jamie Fowler of Marianna

Eric Butts of Dothan

Ricky Portier of Daleville

Christal Ingerman of Elba

Stacey Faulkner of Fort Rucker

Kierra Coxwell of Elba

Kaitlyn Rutland of Dothan

Kelly Matthews of Newton

Samantha Booms of Dothan

Christopher Booms of Dothan

Craig Anderson of Chipley

Dawner Lopez of Dothan

Desiray Hayes of Cottondale

David Easterling of Ozark

Luis DeJesus of Fort Rucker

Trissha Daws of Fort Rucker

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert