SNHU announces Winter 2021 President’s List

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following area students on being named to the Winter 2021 President's List. The winter term runs from January to May.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Lloyd Brasher of Graceville
Dylan McCart of Dothan
Emily Vallescorbo of Donalsonville
John Delgado of Headland
Starie Brown of Ramer
Dakota Phillips of Dothan
Adrian Knowles of Samson
Jamie Fowler of Marianna
Eric Butts of Dothan
Ricky Portier of Daleville
Christal Ingerman of Elba
Stacey Faulkner of Fort Rucker
Kierra Coxwell of Elba
Kaitlyn Rutland of Dothan
Kelly Matthews of Newton
Samantha Booms of Dothan
Christopher Booms of Dothan
Craig Anderson of Chipley
Dawner Lopez of Dothan
Desiray Hayes of Cottondale
David Easterling of Ozark
Luis DeJesus of Fort Rucker
Trissha Daws of Fort Rucker
