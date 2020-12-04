Social media posts: Local celebrity Red Holland has died

Red Holland, a local celebrity who used to host a morning television show and a Saturday afternoon fishing show, has died from COVID-19, according to social media posts.

“Come on in satellite!” David Sommers said in a Facebook post on Friday, quoting Holland in one of his commercials. “Red was known for his local TV commercials featuring his loud, boisterous, southern personality which was known in 3 states and unmistakably recognized by everyone.”

Sommers said Holland hosted shows in Dothan and Panama City for many years.

“I had the opportunity to fish with Red over the years including a deep sea fishing trip,” Sommers wrote. “Red was always fun to be around and generous with his time.”

“Fellow anglers please remember the family of Red Holland in your prayers,” Bass Action Trail posted on Friday night. “Red passed this evening. A local legend is gone.”

Jerome Jackson posted that the coronavirus “got another good man. Within the last year or so he had come a little out of retirement to do a few radio spots. It was great to hear him back on the air waves again. It was an honor to have him attend one of my shows last year too. He will be missed.”