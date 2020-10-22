 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Social media tips lead to man’s arrest in Dothan theft case
0 comments
top story

Social media tips lead to man’s arrest in Dothan theft case

{{featured_button_text}}
Dakota Gregory Hutto

Dakota Gregory Hutto, 24, of Webb

 Dothan Police Department

Dothan police arrested a Webb man Wednesday after tips from a social media post led to a positive identification in a September theft case.

Dakota Gregory Hutto, 24, is being charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan police say several items from inside a 2017 Ford F-150 truck, parked in the 100 block of Huron Drive, were stolen between Sept. 24 and 25. One of the items stolen was a knife.

“There were security cameras at the residence. The owners took photos from cameras and placed them on social media,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Numerous tips came in and we were able to use that information to positively identify the suspect.”

Hutto’s bond was set at $15,000.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert