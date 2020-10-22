Social media tips lead to man’s arrest in Dothan theft case

Dothan police say several items from inside a 2017 Ford F-150 truck, parked in the 100 block of Huron Drive, were stolen between Sept. 24 and 25. One of the items stolen was a knife.

“There were security cameras at the residence. The owners took photos from cameras and placed them on social media,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Numerous tips came in and we were able to use that information to positively identify the suspect.”