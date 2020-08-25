Social Security offers online replacement cards in Alabama

The Social Security Administration introduces a new expansion of online services for Alabama residents available through its my Social Security portal at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
According to Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, Alabama residents can use the portal for replacement Social Security number (SSN) card requests, which provides residents with the ability to replace their SSN card from the comfort of their home or office.
Alabama is one of the many states, including the District of Columbia, where this option is available. Throughout 2020, the agency plans to continue to expand the service option to other states. This service will mean shorter wait times for the public in the more than 1,200 Social Security offices across the country and allows staff more time to work with customers who have extensive service needs.
“We are here to serve the public and this option helps us improve service by offering a safe, secure, and more convenient choice for doing business with us online,” Saul said. “I am pleased to offer Alabama residents the added convenience of replacing a Social Security card through the my Social Security portal.”
U.S. citizens age 18 or older and who are residents of Alabama can request a replacement SSN card online by creating a my Social Security account. In addition, they must have a U.S. domestic mailing address, not require a change to their record (such as a name change), and have a valid driver’s license, or state identification card in some participating states.
In addition to Alabama residents replacing their SSN card through the portal, current Social Security beneficiaries can manage their benefits online—change an address, adjust direct deposit, obtain a benefit verification letter, or request a replacement SSA-1099. Medicare beneficiaries can request a replacement Medicare card without waiting for a replacement form in the mail. Account holders still in the workforce can verify their personal earnings history and obtain estimates of future benefits by looking at their Social Security Statement online.
For more information about social security's new services, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber.
