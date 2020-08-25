Social Security offers online replacement cards in Alabama

The Social Security Administration introduces a new expansion of online services for Alabama residents available through its my Social Security portal at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

According to Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, Alabama residents can use the portal for replacement Social Security number (SSN) card requests, which provides residents with the ability to replace their SSN card from the comfort of their home or office.

Alabama is one of the many states, including the District of Columbia, where this option is available. Throughout 2020, the agency plans to continue to expand the service option to other states. This service will mean shorter wait times for the public in the more than 1,200 Social Security offices across the country and allows staff more time to work with customers who have extensive service needs.

“We are here to serve the public and this option helps us improve service by offering a safe, secure, and more convenient choice for doing business with us online,” Saul said. “I am pleased to offer Alabama residents the added convenience of replacing a Social Security card through the my Social Security portal.”