Softened demand will address inflation

Anoop Misha brought a bit of good news to the Dothan Chamber of Commerce State of the Economy luncheon at Dothan Area Botanical Gardens Wednesday afternoon. Misha, vice president and regional executive of the Birmingham Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, was there to discuss the current state of the economy and the outlook of future projections.

But the real question hanging in the room was about inflation.

Recovery is closely linked to demand of goods and service; when demand softens, inflation will slow.

"We expect to see prices stabilize in 2023 and inflation to kind of come down from the 4-5% range to a more 3-4% range," Misha said. "Some things may still be in high demand, like higher home prices, computers, and other things, but those will come back down a bit later."

Business leaders in the area gathered at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens for a luncheon every year to discuss factors that are affecting the economy. During the luncheon Misha discussed the interest rates, inflation, credit quality, income and labor issues, and when consumers can expect inflation and interest rates to decrease or stabilize.

Misha spoke of how 2021 was a year of goods and services not being an either-or year. Meaning consumers had enough money saved and stored away that they did not have to choose between a good or service, instead they chose both.

“There was enough money that consumers saved to where people could buy both, they didn’t have to choose between goods and services as they were able to buy both freely,” said Misha

An example Misha gave during his talk was that consumers were not choosing between going somewhere like Disney for example and buying a couch or other big purchase. Instead consumers chose to spend money on both, because "consumers simply had the extra money" according to Misha.

However now that is not what can be said for the 2022 year, as prices have increased due to inflation in almost everything consumers typically buy, such as gas and groceries. Due to the increased prices, consumers are not saving as much and are spending a majority of their paychecks on needs such as bills, gas, and groceries instead on things such as vacations.

Misha said inflation is projected to increase slightly from 3-3 ½ percent where it is currently to around 4-5 percent in the next few months.

According to data the Federal Reserve has, once the demand softens inflation prices will start to stabilize. However the federal reserve is keeping a watchful eye out for an increase in demand which would cause for a more aggressive approach and response to keep prices from becoming unhinged, Misha said.

For now inflation prices will continue to fluctuate until the demand starts to soften; once that happens the economy will go into recovery.