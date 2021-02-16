Some City of Dothan employees may retire earlier under expanded benefits

Newer City of Dothan employees could retire earlier under expanded benefits city commissioners elected to provide during their Tuesday meeting.

The signed resolution allows Tier II employees access to Tier I benefits, which require less service to become retirement eligible.

“This is an amazing benefit to recruiting and retaining employees and to public service,” Personnel Director Delvick McKay said. “So not only do we all want to have a competitive wage, but we also want to provide great benefits so that employees can appreciate the work that they do in providing great service to our citizens, so it's an amazing opportunity for employees to have this benefit.”

In 2019, the Alabama legislature passed an act that gave municipalities the option to provide Tier I retirement benefits to its Tier II employees, characterized as employees without prior service in the teachers retirement system or employee retirement system before Jan. 1, 2013.

Tier II employees currently have a reduced retirement benefit, having to work until age 62 to receive benefits. Under Tier 1 benefits, employees will be eligible to retire after 25 years of service, regardless of age, or retire at age 60 with 10 years of service.