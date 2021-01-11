 Skip to main content
Some Wiregrass ABC stores scheduled to temporarily close starting Saturday
Some Wiregrass ABC stores scheduled to temporarily close starting Saturday

Alabama's Alcoholic Beverage Control will close several retail stores in the Wiregrass because of COVID-19 concerns beginning Saturday, Jan. 16.

Because of rising COVID-19 infections statewide, the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board is temporarily shuttering 41 retails locations around the state, including three Wiregrass stores.

ABC Select Spirits stores on East Main Street in Dothan, Eufaula Avenue in Clayton, and the Center Plaza Shopping Center in Geneva are among those stores expected to close at the end of business on Saturday, Jan. 16.

“Closing some of our stores will provide the greatest amount of employee/customer protection, while ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency,” ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson said. “Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our employees and patrons.”

In a release, the ABC Board said 79 personnel would be temporarily reassigned to open stores in their area until the closed stores reopen in late February or early March.

In March 2020, the board shuttered 78 retail locations and made operational and staffing changes in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Stores reopened as infection numbers improved. However, recent changes implemented by the education and business communities, as well an increase in the number of virus exposures and infections, have made staffing 175 retail stores challenging.

“Our goal here is to operate as efficiently and safely as possible, while providing our customers with the premier service they’ve come to expect,” Gipson said.

Several Wiregrass ABC stores will remain open during this time in Dothan, Eufaula, Enterprise, Ozark, and Daleville.

