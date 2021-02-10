'Souper Bowl' canned soup collection set for Friday at Southside Walmart

There is no better way to fight the chill of winter weather than by warming up with a hot bowl of soup. Soup is filling, nutritious, and easy to prepare, which makes it a perfect addition to the groceries given out through the Wiregrass Area Food Bank's Brown Bag program.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The local food bank and Toyota of Dothan will be collecting soup for seniors enrolled in the Brown Bag program on Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Southside Walmart. The "Souper Bowl" canned soup collection was previously planned for Feb. 7 but had to be postponed.

You can also help by donating soup to the food bank's location at 382 Twitchell Road in Dothan, or donating money to the food bank designated as a donation for "soup for seniors."

Call 334-794-9775 for more information.