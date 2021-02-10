 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Souper Bowl' canned soup collection set for Friday at Southside Walmart
0 comments
top story

'Souper Bowl' canned soup collection set for Friday at Southside Walmart

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Soup for seniors
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS

There is no better way to fight the chill of winter weather than by warming up with a hot bowl of soup. Soup is filling, nutritious, and easy to prepare, which makes it a perfect addition to the groceries given out through the Wiregrass Area Food Bank's Brown Bag program.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The local food bank and Toyota of Dothan will be collecting soup for seniors enrolled in the Brown Bag program on Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Southside Walmart. The "Souper Bowl" canned soup collection was previously planned for Feb. 7 but had to be postponed.

You can also help by donating soup to the food bank's location at 382 Twitchell Road in Dothan, or donating money to the food bank designated as a donation for "soup for seniors."

Call 334-794-9775 for more information.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

World’s first fully robotic AI cafe opens in Dubai

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert