Toyota of Dothan and the Wiregrass Area Food Bank are collecting canned soup for seniors enrolled in the Brown Bag Program of the Wiregrass.

There is no better way to fight the chill of winter weather than by warming up with a hot bowl of soup, according to a news release from the food bank. Soup is filling, nutritious, and easy to prepare, which makes it a perfect addition to the groceries given out through the Brown Bag program this time of year.

Toyota of Dothan and the Wiregrass Area Food Bank will host canned soup drives to benefit the Brown Bag Program of the Wiregrass from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 10, at Dothan's Southside Walmart.

To help, donate to one of Toyota’s drives at Southside Walmart or bring soup to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank at 382 Twitchell Road in Dothan. If you’d like the Food Bank to shop for you, checks may be mailed to the Food Bank’s Brown Bag program, designated for “soup for seniors.” Donations may be made online at www.WiregrassFoodBank.com.

The Brown Bag Program is a sponsorship-funded supplemental grocery program for people 60 and older who qualify based on their income. Groceries are distributed at sites throughout Houston, Henry, Dale, Coffee, Geneva, and Barbour counties on the third Wednesday of each month. To request a program application or find out how to sponsor an individual, please call the Food Bank at 334-794-9775.