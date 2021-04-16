Southeast Alabama Autism Center going blue for Autism Awareness

ENTERPRISE — The Southeast Alabama Autism Center (SAAC) staff has been suited up in blue all month for Autism Awareness Month.

Every year, April is recognized as Autism Awareness Month, with April 2 being World Autism Awareness Day. This time is meant to draw more awareness to the one-in-54 children diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder, according to Autism Speaks.

The SAAC provides one-on-one services to children with autism, their families and teachers or other supervisors involved with those children.

Kimberly Stotler, clinical director at SAAC, said even though they won’t be able to have many events and are still following strict COVID-19 protocol to keep the children at SAAC safe, she still wants to help bring awareness to the community during this month.

“People need to know how to respond and interact with children with autism,” Stotler said. “That is an important factor in them being able to prosper and move into society successfully. Social functionality is very important in their success.”

The SAAC had to shut down for the early part of the pandemic, like most other places, and Stotler said they worked hard to ensure that the parents and teachers of the children still had useable resources throughout that time.

