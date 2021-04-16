Southeast Alabama Autism Center going blue for Autism Awareness

ENTERPRISE — The Southeast Alabama Autism Center (SAAC) staff has been suited up in blue all month for Autism Awareness Month.
Every year, April is recognized as Autism Awareness Month, with April 2 being World Autism Awareness Day. This time is meant to draw more awareness to the one-in-54 children diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder, according to Autism Speaks.
The SAAC provides one-on-one services to children with autism, their families and teachers or other supervisors involved with those children.
Kimberly Stotler, clinical director at SAAC, said even though they won’t be able to have many events and are still following strict COVID-19 protocol to keep the children at SAAC safe, she still wants to help bring awareness to the community during this month.
“People need to know how to respond and interact with children with autism,” Stotler said. “That is an important factor in them being able to prosper and move into society successfully. Social functionality is very important in their success.”
The SAAC had to shut down for the early part of the pandemic, like most other places, and Stotler said they worked hard to ensure that the parents and teachers of the children still had useable resources throughout that time.
“We have seen a lot of regression in some of the children since the pandemic started,” Stotler said. “The loss of structure and not having access to all their normal activities and therapies took a toll, but when we shut down we provided the parents with a continuation of care package and since we’ve opened back up we’ve been working really hard to get everyone back up to speed.”
Stotler said people often misunderstand and underestimate the children she works with at SAAC.
“They are capable of achieving and overcoming struggles that they are faced with, just like anyone else when they have the right support system,” Stotler said.
The Enterprise Police Department (EPD) started a new program called Project SNAP, which aims to foster communication between officers and community members with special needs who may have difficulty communicating.
A database, only accessible to law enforcement, will give officers a photo, description, information and emergency contacts on anyone registered in the program so they can properly handle or deescalate any situation.
The EPD will be set up at Enterprise’s Main Street Spring Festival Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. where you can register for Project SNAP. You can also go to the department Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to register anytime.
The Wiregrass Ladies of Harley will be hosting the 1st annual Charity Poker Run for Autism on April 24. All proceeds will go directly to the SAAC. Registration will be at 10 a.m. at Dothan Harley-Davidson. Riders are $20 and passengers will be $10.
To learn more about autism and the SAAC you can visit the SAAC Facebook or website at southeastalabamaautismcenter.com.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.