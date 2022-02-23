 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southeast Alabama Camellia Society holds show
0 Comments

Southeast Alabama Camellia Society holds show

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Southeast Alabama Camellia Society held its Camellia Show Feb. 12-13 at Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.

The society thanks William Holman and his staff for their input for the show and all their help to make it a success.

The show had 1,035 blooms exhibited, 415 attendees, and 31 exhibitors.

The camellia is the Alabama state flower. Dothan and the surrounding area have many families and several generations of families who have registered many camellia blooms. Many of the historical plants are grown in Dothan and the surrounding area and extend throughout the United States and other countries.

To find out how you can become a member, call 334-618-7584 or 334-685-0121.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to chow down a cow udder like a pro

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert