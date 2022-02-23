Southeast Alabama Camellia Society holds show

Southeast Alabama Camellia Society held its Camellia Show Feb. 12-13 at Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.
The society thanks William Holman and his staff for their input for the show and all their help to make it a success.
The show had 1,035 blooms exhibited, 415 attendees, and 31 exhibitors.
The camellia is the Alabama state flower. Dothan and the surrounding area have many families and several generations of families who have registered many camellia blooms. Many of the historical plants are grown in Dothan and the surrounding area and extend throughout the United States and other countries.
To find out how you can become a member, call 334-618-7584 or 334-685-0121.