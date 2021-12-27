 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southeast Alabama Camellia Society to host speaker at Dothan Botanical Gardens
0 Comments

Southeast Alabama Camellia Society to host speaker at Dothan Botanical Gardens

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Southeast Alabama Camellia Society to present guest speaker at Dothan Botanical Gardens

Dr. Max McKinney (R) is shown in the DABG camellia garden with Horticulturist Caitlyn Clark and Gardner Jim Helms  

 Provided by Dothan Area Botanical Gardens

The Southeast Alabama Camellia Society will celebrate Camellia Day during its monthly meeting on Friday, Jan. 7, at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens (DABG) in Ricketts Hall.

The meeting is being held in conjunction with DABG in honor of Camellia Day, an annual state-wide celebration to recognize Alabama’s official state flower.

Dr. Max McKinney, a well-known local expert on growing camellias and frequent judge at camellia shows across the region, will serve as guest speaker.

McKinney, who has 1,700 camellias and more than 1,000 varieties on his farm near Webb, will speak about propagating the flowers and will demonstrate the process of “air layering.”

The meeting starts at 3 p.m. and is open to the public with free admission.

Interested participants are asked to pre-register by calling the DABG office at 334-793-3224 or by visiting www.dabg.com.

The pet-friendly DABG, located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan, is open every day from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm brings record snowfall to Sierra Nevadas

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christmas lights in Dothan
Local News

Christmas lights in Dothan

  • Updated

Dothan Eagle photographer Jay Hare rode the streets of Dothan the past two nights and took video of Christmas lights in residential neighborhoods.

Our warm Christmas
Local News

Our warm Christmas

  • Updated

It’s Christmas time in Dothan (or perhaps Boxing Day, depending on when you’re reading) and if you were expecting a Currier & Ives tableau…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert