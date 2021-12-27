Southeast Alabama Camellia Society to host speaker at Dothan Botanical Gardens

The Southeast Alabama Camellia Society will celebrate Camellia Day during its monthly meeting on Friday, Jan. 7, at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens (DABG) in Ricketts Hall.

The meeting is being held in conjunction with DABG in honor of Camellia Day, an annual state-wide celebration to recognize Alabama’s official state flower.

Dr. Max McKinney, a well-known local expert on growing camellias and frequent judge at camellia shows across the region, will serve as guest speaker.

McKinney, who has 1,700 camellias and more than 1,000 varieties on his farm near Webb, will speak about propagating the flowers and will demonstrate the process of “air layering.”

The meeting starts at 3 p.m. and is open to the public with free admission.

Interested participants are asked to pre-register by calling the DABG office at 334-793-3224 or by visiting www.dabg.com.

The pet-friendly DABG, located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan, is open every day from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.