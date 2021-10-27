Southeast Alabama Camellia Society to present guest speaker Dr. Todd Lasseigne

The Southeast Alabama Camellia Society will have Dr. Todd Lasseigne, executive director of Bellingrath Gardens and Home in Theodore, as guest speaker at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Ricketts Hall at the Dothan Area Botanical Center.

The meeting starts at 3 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. Admission is free, but visitors are asked to pre-register by calling the garden office at 334-793-3224 or by registering online at www.dabg.com. Face masks will be required inside Ricketts Hall.

Dr. Lasseigne will speak about the camellia collection at Bellingrath, a featured garden of the American Camellia Trail.

Dr. Lasseigne has served in his current role since September of 2020 upon the retirement of former executive director and Dothan native Dr. Bill Barrick.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home is the 65-acre public garden and historic home of Walter and Bessie Bellingrath, located on the Fowl River near Mobile.

Walter Bellingrath was one of the first Coca-Cola bottlers in the Southeast, and with his wealth built the estate garden and home. The Gardens opened to the public in 1932, and is today considered one of the finest public gardens in the southeastern United States.