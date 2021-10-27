Southeast Alabama Camellia Society to present guest speaker Dr. Todd Lasseigne

The Southeast Alabama Camellia Society will have Dr. Todd Lasseigne, executive director of Bellingrath Gardens and Home in Theodore, as guest speaker at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Ricketts Hall at the Dothan Area Botanical Center.
The meeting starts at 3 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. Admission is free, but visitors are asked to pre-register by calling the garden office at 334-793-3224 or by registering online at www.dabg.com. Face masks will be required inside Ricketts Hall.
Dr. Lasseigne will speak about the camellia collection at Bellingrath, a featured garden of the American Camellia Trail.
Dr. Lasseigne has served in his current role since September of 2020 upon the retirement of former executive director and Dothan native Dr. Bill Barrick.
Bellingrath Gardens and Home is the 65-acre public garden and historic home of Walter and Bessie Bellingrath, located on the Fowl River near Mobile.
Walter Bellingrath was one of the first Coca-Cola bottlers in the Southeast, and with his wealth built the estate garden and home. The Gardens opened to the public in 1932, and is today considered one of the finest public gardens in the southeastern United States.
In addition to his current role at Bellingrath, Dr. Lasseigne, is a well-known and respected public garden leader, plantsman, horticulturist, public speaker, and garden writer throughout the U.S. He is a former adjunct professor in the Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture at Oklahoma State University and a former instructor in the Department of Horticulture Science at North Carolina University. Dr. Lasseigne has also served as President and CEO of the Tulsa Botanic Garden and is the founding Executive Director of the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville, N.C. He has also served as the Assistant Director of the JC Raulston Arboretum at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C.
Early in his career, he was awarded the Martin McLaren Horticultural Scholarship from the Garden Club of America, which he used to study gardens, garden history, plant diversity, plant conservation, and horticulture in the United Kingdom. He has undertaken plant expeditionary work in China, the Republic of Georgia, Mexico, and much of the U.S. He has visited more than 450 gardens during his career.
Dr. Lasseigne holds a Ph.D in Horticultural Science from North Carolina University and a M.S. degree in Horticulture from the University of Georgia. His B.S. degree in Horticultural Science was earned from University of S.W. Louisiana.