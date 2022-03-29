Southeast Alabama, Florida Panhandle under 'enhanced' weather risk late Wednesday, early Thursday

Portions of Southeast Alabama are currently under an "enhanced" risk for severe weather starting late Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to reach the Wiregrass after midnight with the highest risk for severe weather between 3 a.m. and daybreak on Thursday, the National Weather Service's Tallahassee office reported. The risk for the local area should diminish as storms move through the area on Thursday.

The primary threats from this round of storms are damaging winds, tornadoes, and isolated heavy rainfall.

As of Tuesday morning, the "enhanced" area — which is a 3 on a scale of 5 for severe weather — includes Covington, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Pike and parts of Barbour and Houston counties, including the city of Dothan. The remaining areas farther east are under a "slight" risk, or a 2 out of 5.

Based on the latest predictions, winds are expected to pick up during the day Wednesday ahead of the storm system. While sustained winds will be 20 to 25 mph, gusts could reach up to 30 to 40 mph in Southeast Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and Southwest Georgia. Such winds could create problems for residents ahead of the storms by breaking limbs, blowing outdoor items around, or causing power outages.

The actual line of thunderstorms could produce wind gusts up to 70 mph as well as possible strong tornadoes across portions of Southeast Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

While strong to severe storms will still be possible on Thursday, the weather service does not expect these to be as potent as the storms arriving overnight Wednesday into early Thursday.

The area was under a severe threat this time last week and experienced heavy rainfall about two weeks ago.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

