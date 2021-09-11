Southeast Alabama Highland Games set for Sept. 18 in Daleville

The Wiregrass will once again get its fill of kilts, bagpipes, and athletic events that involve throwing stones, hammers, and light poles.

The Southeast Alabama Highland Games will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at Culpepper Park in Daleville. This will mark the fifth time the event has been held – it would have been six, but organizers were forced to cancel the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said they are following safety guidelines for activities and spacing of vendors. The event is all outdoors.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and the athletic events will start before 9:30 a.m.

The 2021 event was moved from Dothan to Daleville after officials from the City of Daleville approached organizers about partnering on the event, said Chris Bailey, a board member for SAHG. Bailey said the city offered assistance that organizers of the not-for-profit event couldn’t turn down.

Daleville’s Culpepper Park is located between U.S. 84 and State Highway 134.

“It’s a large open area; there are great amenities there,” Bailey said. “It gives us enough space that we can make sure we have enough room for everything and create space for all the attendees.”

