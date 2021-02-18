Southeast AlabamaWorks forms alliance with organizations across state borders

The Southeast Alabama regional workforce organization announced Thursday it has joined north Florida and south Georgia to create Alabama’s first tristate workforce alliance

Southeast AlabamaWorks Executive Director Ann Marie Carr said she believes this cooperation among eight workforce development regions will strengthen common efforts to meet regional workforce needs.

“Forming this workforce alliance with north Florida and south Georgia paves the way for us to share best practices and support the connections of workers and jobs across our area,” Carr said. “Commuting patterns across all three states happens daily, and this partnership with our friends in Florida and Georgia is a win for workers, businesses and communities. We look forward to many opportunities of success.”

Among the many opportunities that the partnership presents, this alliance aims to:

• Establish a systematic communication between all Department of Labor and workforce development boards;

• Work together on hiring needs that affect the region, knowing that workers come from all over the region and cross county and state lines;

• Conduct ongoing market research to identify sectors that exist in multiple regions;