Southeast Gas gives back to local school systems

Southeast Gas is giving back $148,000 to 20 public school systems in Alabama as part of its 2022 Give Back to Schools initiative.

Dothan City Schools received $14,566 and Houston County Schools received $12,573 in contributions this year.

Southeast Gas and its board of directors established the initiative in 2010 to provide dollars to public schools based solely on their natural gas usage for the previous year.

The more natural gas a school system uses, the more dollars that system receives. Board members work alongside superintendents in each school system to determine the best way for funds to be allocated.

“Since this program’s inception in 2010, Southeast Gas has provided more than $1.6 million to public schools, and most of the time these funds are not designated for a particular use, so schools have flexibility about how the dollars are spent,” said Southeast Gas Board Chair and Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba. “Public educators bear an incredible responsibility – to teach, shape, and mold our children. Through the Give Back to Schools program, we are able to express in a tangible way our company’s continued gratitude to our public schools.”

Southeast Gas President and CEO Greg Henderson views the company’s Give Back to Schools initiative as one way to build better communities.

“Service comes in many different ways – last summer our employees had an opportunity to work alongside an underserved school in one of our communities, and we literally had boots on the ground investing in the future of that school and its community,” he said. “Today, we’re investing financially in multiple school systems in hopes that our gift will make a small difference in our region.”

Local schools are a critical component to community success. Southeast Gas also sponsors the Southeast Gas Community Service Scholarship, a competitive scholarship program for high school seniors attending public schools currently served by Southeast Gas.

The scholarships are $1,500, and multiple scholarships are awarded each year. Ashford High School student London Boney, Cottonwood High School student Shelbie Chambers, Dothan High School student Gillian Bailey, and Rehobeth High School student Whit Woods were among the 23 recipients of the 2021 Community Service Scholarship.

Applications for the 2022 scholarship are available online at the company’s website (southeastgas.com) and are due by March 11, 2022. This year’s scholarship recipients will be announced April 8, and recognized at a luncheon hosted by Southeast Gas on April 26.

School systems impacted by the Southeast Gas Give Back to Schools initiative are Andalusia City Schools, Butler County Schools, Coffee County Schools, Covington County Schools, Crenshaw County Schools, Dale County Schools, Daleville City Schools, Dothan City Schools, Elba City Schools, Enterprise City Schools, Eufaula City Schools, Henry County Schools, Houston County Schools, Lowndes County Schools, Opp City Schools, Ozark City Schools, Pike County Schools, Pike Road Schools, Russell County Schools, and Troy City Schools.

In addition to the direct financial support Southeast Gas provides to these schools, Southeast Gas employees volunteer dozens of hours each year to improve many of the campuses through construction assistance, landscaping, painting, gas appliance maintenance, light carpentry, tutoring, mentoring, and many other activities.

Southeast Gas provides natural gas service to 36 communities throughout Southeast Alabama, and is owned by 14 cities -- Abbeville, Andalusia, Brundidge, Dothan, Elba, Enterprise, Eufaula, Fort Deposit, Greenville, Headland, Luverne, Opp, Ozark, and Troy.