Southeast Gas names Community Service Scholarship recipients for 2022

Southeast Gas congratulates its Community Service Scholarship recipients for 2022. Twenty-three students demonstrated their outstanding commitment to serving others, and will receive a $1,500 scholarship to the university, college or technical school of their choice.

This year’s recipients are: Riley Kate Benton, Dothan High School; Callie Dawson Carter, Straughn High School; Madelyn Victoria Cherry, Dale County High School; Richard Birch Cochran, Eufaula High School; Lauren Nicole Duffell, Highland Home High School; Bryson Dexter Grimsley, Abbeville High School; Makayla Noel Harrelson, Red Level High School; Tucker Beasley Kilcrease, Brantley High School; Laura Kate Meadows, Rehobeth High School; Caroline Grace Moody, Opp High School; Caiya Nance, Daleville High School; Collin Martin Paramore, Ashford High School; Callie Brianne Pope, Elba High School; Lauren Rodgers, Enterprise High School; Kiah Lawson Shealy, Greenville High School; Anais Rose Shelley, Headland High School; Laura Katherine Syler, Pleasant Home High School; Cooper Stafford Taylor, Andalusia High School; Miley Matalene Taylor, Charles Henderson High School; Jordyn McKailey Thornton, New Brockton High School; Summer Rynelle Waters, Luverne High School; Shelby Brooke Weeks, Carroll High School; and Kaden Denise Williams, Cottonwood High School.

The Southeast Gas Community Service Scholarship is a competitive scholarship available to high school seniors who serve their communities with a sincere intent of making the world a better place. This year’s recipients served in a variety of ways, including organizing food drives, advocating for children at the state and local level, providing disaster relief, volunteering at mental health centers, and serving local Veterans.

“These students gave more than 10,000 hours to their communities,” says Southeast Gas President and CEO Greg Henderson. “I’m overwhelmed by the way they serve others, and they exemplify our vision at Southeast Gas” he says. “Service is at the heart of who we are as a company, and one of the most impactful things we can do is help students who also see the benefits of giving back.”

The Community Service Scholarship program is part of an overall commitment by Southeast Gas to serve area schools through its Give Back to Schools initiative. Since the scholarship’s inception in 2015, 144 students received more than $200,000 in funding to assist with college. Additionally, local schools in the Southeast Gas service area receive direct assistance through the companies Give Back to Schools programs, totaling more than $1,000,000 over the past 13 years.

Southeast Gas volunteers also spend time working to improve many of the campuses through construction assistance, landscaping, painting, gas appliance maintenance, light carpentry, tutoring, mentoring and many other activities.

Southeast Gas provides natural gas service to 36 communities throughout Southeast Alabama, and is owned by 14 cities – Abbeville, Andalusia, Brundidge, Dothan, Elba, Enterprise, Eufaula, Fort Deposit, Greenville, Headland, Luverne, Opp, Ozark and Troy.