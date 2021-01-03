Southeast Health adjusting visitation policy

Due to a dramatic increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community during the last week, Southeast Health is adjusting its visitation policy beginning Monday.
General visitation to non-COVID-19 patients from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. will be suspended until further notice. Only essential, designated caregivers to support non-COVID-19 patients will be allowed in hospital. Southeast Health will continue to prohibit visitation to COVID-19 positive patients.
The only exceptions to the policy are “end of life” situations, minor patients and those who are unable to make healthcare decisions on their own. These exceptions will be determined on a case-by-case basis by the patient’s care team.
“Thank you for understanding these changes to our visitation policy as we continue to provide your loved one with the very best care we can and minimize all health risks for our patients, our staff and the community,” a news release from Southeast Health says.
The changes remain in compliance with Gov. Kay Ivey’s Safer-At-Home Order as of Nov. 5, 2020.
Refer to https://www.southeasthealth.org/visiting-a-patient/ for Southeast Health’s complete visitor policy. The Healthy Visitor policy prohibits those with a cold, cough, respiratory illness or fever from visiting hospitalized patients or accompanying patients to visits. Visitors and support persons who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to visit.
The policy guidelines listed apply to all areas:
· Visitors and patients will be screened for symptoms of acute respiratory illness upon entering the building.
· All individuals must comply with the screening process and practice hand hygiene upon entry.
· Visitors should be prepared to show a driver’s license or photo ID upon entry.
· A face covering or mask is required upon entry and must be worn properly while in the facility.
· Visitors and support persons must remain in the patient’s room and are not allowed to leave the unit or patient’s room except for basic personal needs. (food and restrooms)
· Visitors and support persons will be issued a wristband upon entry which will expire each day. Individuals who must remain with the patient at all times for safety will be provided a distinct wristband once they reach the patient care unit.
· Substituting or rotating visitors or support persons will not be allowed within a 24-hour time frame.
· With the exception of critical care, most waiting rooms are closed, practice social distancing in others.
· Children under the age of 18 will not be permitted to visit hospitalized patients unless there are extraordinary circumstances.