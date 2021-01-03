Southeast Health adjusting visitation policy

Due to a dramatic increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community during the last week, Southeast Health is adjusting its visitation policy beginning Monday.

General visitation to non-COVID-19 patients from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. will be suspended until further notice. Only essential, designated caregivers to support non-COVID-19 patients will be allowed in hospital. Southeast Health will continue to prohibit visitation to COVID-19 positive patients.

The only exceptions to the policy are “end of life” situations, minor patients and those who are unable to make healthcare decisions on their own. These exceptions will be determined on a case-by-case basis by the patient’s care team.

“Thank you for understanding these changes to our visitation policy as we continue to provide your loved one with the very best care we can and minimize all health risks for our patients, our staff and the community,” a news release from Southeast Health says.

The changes remain in compliance with Gov. Kay Ivey’s Safer-At-Home Order as of Nov. 5, 2020.