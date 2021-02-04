Southeast Health among sites for large-scale vaccination clinics

Southeast Health will be one of eight sites for Alabama’s large-scale drive-thru vaccination clinics set for next week.

But you’ll have to have an appointment, and if you don’t already have one scheduled you may not get one for next week’s clinic.

According to a Thursday news release, Southeast Health is working in coordination with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) to administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day from Monday, Feb. 8, to Friday, Feb. 12, to those who scheduled an appointment through the hospital’s website. Southeast Health has already filled all 5,000 of its appointments for next week and will not be able handle those who drive up without a scheduled time to be vaccinated.

The hospital is keeping a waitlist, however, for those who would like to be vaccinated as appointments are available and eligibility is expanded to cover more people.

To accommodate the high volumes, the Southeast Health vaccine clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the hospital’s West Parking Garage, according to the release. Those who have an appointment to get the vaccine will need to bring a photo ID and a copy of their insurance card. Southeast Health is also requiring vaccine recipients to wear a mask during the process.