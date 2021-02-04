Southeast Health among sites for large-scale vaccination clinics

Southeast Health will be one of eight sites for Alabama’s large-scale drive-thru vaccination clinics set for next week.
But you’ll have to have an appointment, and if you don’t already have one scheduled you may not get one for next week’s clinic.
According to a Thursday news release, Southeast Health is working in coordination with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) to administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day from Monday, Feb. 8, to Friday, Feb. 12, to those who scheduled an appointment through the hospital’s website. Southeast Health has already filled all 5,000 of its appointments for next week and will not be able handle those who drive up without a scheduled time to be vaccinated.
The hospital is keeping a waitlist, however, for those who would like to be vaccinated as appointments are available and eligibility is expanded to cover more people.
To accommodate the high volumes, the Southeast Health vaccine clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the hospital’s West Parking Garage, according to the release. Those who have an appointment to get the vaccine will need to bring a photo ID and a copy of their insurance card. Southeast Health is also requiring vaccine recipients to wear a mask during the process.
According Alabama’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 413,346 doses of vaccine administered. The state has received an average of 50,000 to 60,000 first doses of vaccine each week. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are administered in two doses.
Alabama has had a total of 465,056 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since March and a total of 8,203 confirmed and probable deaths due to the virus.
Southeast Health is following the state’s plan of expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to Alabama residents 65 years and older, as well as critical frontline workers as defined by ADPH.
If you haven’t requested an appointment, you can be added to the Southeast Health waitlist by visiting www.southeasthealth.org/covid19vaccine/ and clicking on the button to be added to the vaccine waitlist. Fill out the electronic form and submit. An email confirmation will be sent to you.
ADPH announced earlier this week that it would be holding the large-school clinics to distribute up to 40,000 vaccines in one week.
Other cities in the state hosting large-scale drive-thru clinics are Anniston, Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma and Tuscaloosa. Each site will administer 1,000 vaccines each day.
Starting Feb. 8, the state is expanding vaccine eligibility to those ages 65 and older as well as frontline workers and others identified under phase 1b of the state’s vaccine allocation plan. Those groups include first responders and those who live or work in congregate settings such group homes and homeless shelters. Frontline workers that will be eligible include educators and child care workers as well and food and agriculture workers, corrections officers, grocery store workers, postal workers, public transit employees, judiciary employees and members of the clergy. State government officials are also included in the expansion.
The state also launched an online vaccination portal this week so people can check their eligibility, find a vaccination site and schedule an appointment.
As of Feb. 3, there had been 18,820 appointments scheduled since the portal launched on Monday, Feb. 1. The portal is seeing around 300 active users at a time, and has booked an average of 900 appointments per hour, according to ADPH.
