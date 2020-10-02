Southeast Health announces modified visitation policy

Southeast Health has announced changes to its patient visitation policy effective Monday, Oct. 5.
A news release issued Friday said the changes were made to comply with Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Safer at Home” order announced earlier this week.
“It also reflects our commitment to protect our patients and staff from potential exposure to COVID-19,” the release says.
Both Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital have guidelines for visitors. The Southeast Health guidelines that apply to all areas include:
• Visitors and patients will be screened for symptoms of acute respiratory illness upon entering the building.
• All individuals must comply with the screening process and practice hand hygiene upon entry.
• Visitors should be prepared to show a driver’s license or photo ID upon entry.
• A face covering or mask is required upon entry and must be worn properly while in the facility.
• Visitors and support persons must remain in the patient’s room and are not allowed to leave the unit or patient’s room except for basic personal needs. (food and restrooms)
• Visitors and support persons will be issued a wristband upon entry which will expire each day. Individuals who must remain with the patient at all times for safety will be provided a distinct wristband once they reach the patient care unit.
• Substituting or rotating visitors or support persons will not be allowed within a 24-hour time frame.
• With the exception of critical care, most waiting rooms are closed, practice social distancing in others.
• Children under the age of 18 will not be permitted to visit hospitalized patients unless there are extraordinary circumstances.
• Exceptions to these restrictions can only be granted by the patient’s care team in extenuating circumstances.
The Doctors Building upper deck and basement entrances are open from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The main entrance is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the main entrance on the basement level is closed.
The Patient Tower is open to patient visitors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend visitors to the Patient Tower should go to the Emergency Department.
The Cancer Center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Heart & Vascular Center entrance is closed but three other entrances can be used. The Bridge to the Women’s Center is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. After 5 p.m. visitors coming to the Family Birth Center should check in at registration in the FBC.
The Emergency Department entrance is open 24 hours and the Outpatient Center entrance is open from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
At Flowers Hospital, one visitor per patient is allowed in certain areas of the hospital, such as patient care floors, emergency room, or outpatient procedural and testing areas. Additional visitation guidelines include.
• Visitors of patients who are here for a short amount of time, such as lab or radiology visits, are encouraged to wait in their car due to restricted waiting room capacity and social distancing requirements.
• Visitation in intensive care units and COVID-19 treatment areas is restricted to accommodate compassionate care needs only. If you have a loved one in one of these areas, we encourage you to use other means of communication such as phone calls or video calls.
• Visitors should be an immediate family member or significant other over the age of 18. Visitors over the age of 65 or any adult with a compromised immune system are discouraged from visiting at this time.
• Visitors will be screened upon entering the facility and on a daily basis if the visitor is staying with the patient overnight. Visitors will also be required to wear a face covering while in the facility.
• Visitors will be required to sanitize their hands when entering the hospital and when entering or exiting patient rooms. Visitors should continue to wash their hands frequently during a prolonged visit.
• Visitors may be required to wear additional personal protective equipment depending on the patient’s clinical status.
• Additional restrictions may apply based on a patient’s clinical status, department activities, or restrictions on waiting room capacity.
Visitors at Flowers Hospital are asked to adhere to the following rules:
• Remain in the patient room and limit travel outside of the room to a meal break or leaving for the day.
• Wear a face covering at all times when in the facility.
• Sanitize your hands when entering the hospital and when entering or exiting the patient room. Continue to wash your hands frequently during a prolonged visit.
Access to Flowers Hospital is limited. Visitors may enter the hospital through Outpatient Registration Monday through Friday from 4:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Visitors may enter through the Doctors Center from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Emergency Room visitation is 24 hours but is limited to that department.
For a complete list of guidelines, go to www.southeasthealth.org/coronavirus and www.flowershospital.com/patients-visitors.
