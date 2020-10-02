Southeast Health announces modified visitation policy

At Flowers Hospital, one visitor per patient is allowed in certain areas of the hospital, such as patient care floors, emergency room, or outpatient procedural and testing areas. Additional visitation guidelines include.

• Visitors of patients who are here for a short amount of time, such as lab or radiology visits, are encouraged to wait in their car due to restricted waiting room capacity and social distancing requirements.

• Visitation in intensive care units and COVID-19 treatment areas is restricted to accommodate compassionate care needs only. If you have a loved one in one of these areas, we encourage you to use other means of communication such as phone calls or video calls.

• Visitors should be an immediate family member or significant other over the age of 18. Visitors over the age of 65 or any adult with a compromised immune system are discouraged from visiting at this time.

• Visitors will be screened upon entering the facility and on a daily basis if the visitor is staying with the patient overnight. Visitors will also be required to wear a face covering while in the facility.