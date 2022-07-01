Southeast Health announces new Michael Miller Memorial Scholarship

The Southeast Health Foundation has announced the Michael Miller Memorial Scholarship to benefit Southeast Health’s Teenage Volunteers.

Miller was a beloved member of the Southeast Health family until his sudden passing on June 25. He was a few months shy of his 30-year work anniversary, and his impact was indescribable, reports say.

Miller was the epitome of a team player, and his presence could light up a room and make anyone's day brighter. He was well known at the hospital and within the community for his kind, generous spirit and selfless actions.

Miller was the pillar of Southeast Health’s Hospital Week and organized the employee volleyball tournament since its inception. He would often ask someone if they needed anything, and could be found doing countless tasks across the hospital -- whether hanging a TV, fixing a computer, or getting ice for the department picnic. Miller was a mentor to many, and a friend to all.

Miller was a volunteer coach with Northview and Dothan high schools for more than 23 years. He mentored countless young men and women, encouraged them to pursue their dreams, and coached them as they worked to achieve their stated goals. The entire Southeast Health community will feel the void he leaves behind.

In his honor, the Michael Miller Memorial Scholarship was created with an initial $30,000 awarded to this scholarship fund from the Southeast Health Employee Campaign. Representatives from the Miller family, Southeast Health employees, and Foundation board members will make up the selection committee.

For those that would like to donate, please visit Donate Now – Southeast Health Foundation (sehealthfoundation.org), and designate the “Michael Miller Memorial Scholarship Fund.”