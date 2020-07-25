Southeast Health announces two hires

Southeast Health recently announced two hires, one a doctor in its emergency department and the other the director of its graduate medical education administration.

Southeast Health welcomed Hartford native Andrew Shayne Outlaw, MD, Emergency Medicine, to its Emergency Department.

It also welcomed Brian Judge, MPA, C-TAGME, as director of Graduate Medical Education administration.

Dr. Outlaw comes back home to the Wiregrass from Baylor (University) Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, Texas, where he completed a residency in Emergency Medicine.

Dr. Outlaw began his academic career at Enterprise State Community College. He received his bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Science from Auburn University with a minor in business. He earned his medical degree from University of South Alabama College of Medicine, Mobile.

When not working, Dr. Outlaw enjoys spending time with family and friends, tailgating at Auburn University football games, traveling, medical mission trips, snow skiing, exercising, sports, hunting, fishing and just being outdoors.