Southeast Health announces two hires

Southeast Health recently announced two hires, one a doctor in its emergency department and the other the director of its graduate medical education administration.
Southeast Health welcomed Hartford native Andrew Shayne Outlaw, MD, Emergency Medicine, to its Emergency Department.
It also welcomed Brian Judge, MPA, C-TAGME, as director of Graduate Medical Education administration.
Dr. Outlaw comes back home to the Wiregrass from Baylor (University) Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, Texas, where he completed a residency in Emergency Medicine.
Dr. Outlaw began his academic career at Enterprise State Community College. He received his bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Science from Auburn University with a minor in business. He earned his medical degree from University of South Alabama College of Medicine, Mobile.
When not working, Dr. Outlaw enjoys spending time with family and friends, tailgating at Auburn University football games, traveling, medical mission trips, snow skiing, exercising, sports, hunting, fishing and just being outdoors.
Judge comes to Dothan from the University of Kentucky in Lexington where he most recently served as education manager in the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Prior to that, he served as the residency coordinator at the University of Kentucky for the department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine.
All total, Judge has spent almost 25 years working in varies health related fields at the University of Kentucky and the Kentucky Clinic.
Judge received his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University in general studies with a minor and certificate in social intelligence and leadership. He also earned his master’s degree in public administration from Eastern Kentucky University.
Judge is certified by the Training Administrators for Graduate Medical Education.
