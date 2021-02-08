Southeast Health begins week of mass vaccinations

As people getting COVID-19 vaccinations arrived at Southeast Health on Monday, they tuned into a low-frequency radio station for instructions on how to proceed through the hospital’s mass vaccination clinic.

Six lanes of traffic moved patients through the hospital’s west parking garage where they received information about their vaccine, registered, and then received their Pfizer vaccination. For the most part, hospital officials felt things went smoothly.

“We have all of our appointments filled,” said Taylor Williams, vice president of Southeast Health’s medical group. “So far, there have been little glitches but we have been able to process the patients and there’s been little to no wait.”

Southeast Health in Dothan is one of eight sites in Alabama staging large-scale, drive-thru vaccination clinics this week. Similar clinics are being held in Anniston, Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma, and Tuscaloosa.

The hospital and other clinic sites around the state are working with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) to administer COVID-19 vaccines at the rate of 1,000 doses each day per site – 40,000 doses total.