For the second straight year, Southeast Health was recognized by Forbes as one of Alabama’s best employers.

“There is no complicated formula to becoming a Best-In-State Employer,” Rick Sutton, CEO of Southeast Health, said. “It starts and ends with great employees who are committed to providing excellent patient care in a safe environment. It is your dedication to this organization and community that has allowed us to receive this prestigious award.”

Sutton announced the health system’s inclusion on Forbes’ 2023 Best-In-State Employers list during a gathering for Southeast Health employees on Tuesday.

The Best-In-State list is generated by Forbes through a partnership with market research firm Statista. This year’s list includes 1392 employers and was compiled through surveys of 70,000 employees who work for companies with a minimum of 500 employees.

Some large corporations, such as Apple and Microsoft, were on lists in several states. According to Forbes, 269 employers on the 2023 list were ranked in more than one state.

Participants were asked how likely they are to recommend their employer to others, and to rate their employers based on working conditions, diversity, salary, advancement opportunities, and company image. They also assessed other employers beyond their own.

Of the 44 companies listed in Alabama, Southeast Health was ranked 36th. Other employers on the list include Southern Company, Auburn University, University of Alabama-Birmingham, Home Instead Senior Care, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, NASA, Boeing, Infirmary Health, East Alabama Health, and Alfa Insurance.

Aside from the recognition by Forbes, Southeast Health recently received an A grade as the top-ranked hospital in Alabama for outstanding social responsibility by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index.

Sutton believes these recognitions show what Southeast Health is all about.

“This is a reflection of who we are as a health system and the importance of everyone’s role from the clinical teams to the support staff to the educators in the classroom,” Sutton said.

Meghan Brock, an MRI supervisor in the Radiology department, has worked for Southeast Health since 2005. She said her team is why she continues to stay with the health system.

“My techs and the people I work with every day keep me going,” Brock said. “They make my job easy, we work well together as a team, and we love taking care of our patients.”

Brock recommends anyone aspiring to work in the healthcare field to get their start at Southeast.

“When I started here, I was just a measly student and X-ray tech,” Brock said. “Now, I’ve gotten to step up and have had room to grow. It’s also a great place to work because people are always so nice to each other.”