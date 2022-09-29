Southeast Health bringing back open visitation effective Oct. 3

Southeast Health is bringing back open visitation in most areas effective Oct. 3.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Southeast Health has proceeded cautiously by following the latest infection prevention guidance while doing our best to keep patients, visitors and staff safe from COVID-19,” the not-for-profit community health system stated in a press release. “Fast forward two years later and we’re learning to live in a COVID-19 environment where some level of transmission may always be present.”

Southeast Health issued guidelines about what visitors can expect at its facilities starting Oct. 3:

» Visitation will be open in most areas without limitations on the number of patient visitors. The only exceptions will be in areas where patients may be immunocompromised or already at high risk, for example in the critical care setting or the Cancer Center.

» Visitation hours will expand from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to open visitation, most patients may have a care partner present at all times.

» Our healthy visitor policy is still in place. If you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19, please don’t accompany or visit patients. If you have tested positive or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, you need to wait at least 10 days before visiting a patient at Southeast Health facilities.

» When you arrive, our screening process will look a little different. Signage will notify patients and visitors about current screening processes and provide direction based on COVID-19 transmission level.

» We’re still asking you to practice social distancing in waiting rooms wherever possible.

» We are following the latest CDC guidance regarding masking. When COVID-19 transmission rates are low, wearing a mask is optional for patients, visitors, and staff. During high transmission times, everyone who is able, must wear a mask while in our patient care facilities.

» If you’re visiting someone with COVID-19, we’ll have you wear not only a mask, but also eye protection, a gown and gloves.

“We’re also changing a few other processes at this same time,” according to Southeast Health. “We will no longer require pre-procedural COVID-19 testing if you don’t have symptoms of COVID-19. If you do have symptoms, you will be tested on the day of your procedure.”