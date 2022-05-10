Southeast Health earns an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Southeast Health Medical Center announced Tuesday that it has earned an ‘A’ by one of the nation’s leading independent organizations that measures patient safety.

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades are updated twice annually in the fall and spring. This national distinction recognizes Southeast Health Medical Center’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital during the spring grading period of this year.

“This distinction is the result of our commitment to provide our patients with the safest care possible.” said Rick Sutton, chief executive officer of Southeast Health. “I’m proud of our team for earning this elite designation recognizing our high standards, which is a direct result of us consistently planning the work and working the plan to improve quality and safety.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals nationwide based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Southeast Health Medical Center for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

To see Southeast Health Medical Center’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, and via its newsletter.