Southeast Health earns national recognition in stroke care

For the 11th year in a row, Dothan's Southeast Health has been recognized for the treatment it provides stroke patients.

The recognition from the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association means a hospital has earned Get With the Guidelines (GWTG) quality designations for adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and maintaining consistency when it comes to stroke-related care.

Southeast Health, one of three Level I stroke centers in Alabama, was also named a Gold Plus hospital, an advanced designation given to hospitals for consistency in all seven of the stroke-related quality measures.

“Our stroke team has worked hard during the past several years to hardwire capturing the GWTG Stroke Quality measures,” said Ramona Johnson, MSN, stroke coordinator at Southeast Health Medical Center. “This is the first year that we have attained this elite recognition that will benefit our patients and the community.”

In addition, the hospital was recognized for efforts in advanced therapy and Type 2 diabetes when it comes to stroke care.

The Southeast Health stroke team is comprised of board-certified emergency department physicians, specialized nurses and the radiology department. Whenever needed, an endovascular neurosurgeon and a neurosurgeon are also engaged. Large vessel blood clots can be removed in the region’s only neuro-endovascular lab.

Stroke is the fifth cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability, and accelerating recovery times.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Southeast Health Medical Center for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, MD, chairperson of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families, and communities.”