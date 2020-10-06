Southeast Health, Flowers announce modified visitation policy

Southeast Health has announced changes to its patient visitation policy effective Monday, Oct. 5.
A news release issued Friday said the changes were made to comply with Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Safer at Home” order announced earlier this week.
“It also reflects our commitment to protect our patients and staff from potential exposure to COVID-19,” the release says.
Both Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital have guidelines for visitors. The Southeast Health guidelines that apply to all areas include:
• Visitors and patients will be screened for symptoms of acute respiratory illness upon entering the building.
• All individuals must comply with the screening process and practice hand hygiene upon entry.
• Visitors should be prepared to show a driver’s license or photo ID upon entry.
• A face covering or mask is required upon entry and must be worn properly while in the facility.
• Visitors and support persons must remain in the patient’s room and are not allowed to leave the unit or patient’s room except for basic personal needs. (food and restrooms)
• Visitors and support persons will be issued a wristband upon entry which will expire each day. Individuals who must remain with the patient at all times for safety will be provided a distinct wristband once they reach the patient care unit.
• Substituting or rotating visitors or support persons will not be allowed within a 24-hour time frame.
• With the exception of critical care, most waiting rooms are closed, practice social distancing in others.
• Children under the age of 18 will not be permitted to visit hospitalized patients unless there are extraordinary circumstances.
• Exceptions to these restrictions can only be granted by the patient’s care team in extenuating circumstances.
The Doctors Building upper deck and basement entrances are open from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The main entrance is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the main entrance on the basement level is closed.
The Patient Tower is open to patient visitors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend visitors to the Patient Tower should go to the Emergency Department.
The Cancer Center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Heart & Vascular Center entrance is closed but three other entrances can be used. The Bridge to the Women’s Center is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. After 5 p.m. visitors coming to the Family Birth Center should check in at registration in the FBC.
The Emergency Department entrance is open 24 hours and the Outpatient Center entrance is open from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
At Flowers Hospital, one visitor per patient is now allowed per COVID-negative patients, and two vistors or caregivers are allowed per patient age 17 or younger. Additional visitation guidelines include.
- COVID-negative patients in intensive care units will be allowed one caregiver per day between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.Additional restrictions may apply based on certain circumstances, such as the facility’s COVID-19 status.
- Visitation for COVID-positive patients ages 18 and older is restricted. If you have a loved one in one of these areas, we encourage you to use other means of communication such as phone calls or video calls.
- Caregivers are encouraged to be immediate family members or significant others ages 18 and older.
- Caregivers for patients who are here for a short period of time, such as lab or radiology visits, are encouraged to wait outside when possible due to limited waiting room capacity and social distancing requirements.
- Caregivers must wear a face covering at all times while in the facility.
- Caregivers will be screened upon entering the facility and on a daily basis if the visitor is staying with the patient overnight. As recommended by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), any individual with symptoms or who has been advised to self-quarantine because of exposure will not be allowed to enter.
- Caregivers will be required to sanitize their hands when entering the hospital and when entering or exiting patient rooms. Caregivers should continue to wash their hands frequently during a prolonged visit.
- Caregivers may be required to wear additional personal protective equipment depending on the patient’s clinical status.
While you are here as a caregiver, please adhere to the following:
- Remain in the patient room and limit travel outside of the room to a meal break or leaving for the day.
- Wear a face covering at all times when in the facility.
Access to Flowers Hospital is limited. Visitors may enter the hospital through Outpatient Registration Monday through Friday from 4:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Visitors may enter through the Doctors Center from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Emergency Room visitation is 24 hours but is limited to that department.
For a complete list of guidelines, go to www.southeasthealth.org/coronavirus and www.flowershospital.com/patients-visitors.
