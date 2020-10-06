Southeast Health, Flowers announce modified visitation policy

• Substituting or rotating visitors or support persons will not be allowed within a 24-hour time frame.

• With the exception of critical care, most waiting rooms are closed, practice social distancing in others.

• Children under the age of 18 will not be permitted to visit hospitalized patients unless there are extraordinary circumstances.

• Exceptions to these restrictions can only be granted by the patient’s care team in extenuating circumstances.

The Doctors Building upper deck and basement entrances are open from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The main entrance is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the main entrance on the basement level is closed.

The Patient Tower is open to patient visitors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend visitors to the Patient Tower should go to the Emergency Department.

The Cancer Center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Heart & Vascular Center entrance is closed but three other entrances can be used. The Bridge to the Women’s Center is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. After 5 p.m. visitors coming to the Family Birth Center should check in at registration in the FBC.