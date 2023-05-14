Last week the Southeast Health Foundation named the first four recipients of the Michael Miller Memorial Scholarship, valued at $2,000 per student. The scholarship will be awarded annually to deserving TeenAge Volunteers (TAV) at Southeast Health.

The 2023 Michael Miller Memorial Scholarship recipients are:

• Bella Capaldo, Houston Academy

• Ragan Jimmerson, Northside Methodist Academy (2022 graduate, enrolled at Auburn University)

• Alyssa Roberts, Ashford High School

• Sarah Wasdin, Southwest Georgia Academy

In 2022, the Southeast Health family lost a beloved team member, Michael Miller. He was a few months shy of his 30-year work anniversary, and his impact was indescribable. To honor Michael and his legacy, the Southeast Health Foundation developed the Michael Miller Memorial Scholarship benefitting Southeast Health’s Teenage Volunteers.

Applicants for the scholarship must have served as a TAV for more than 30 hours in the prior year to be eligible. The selection committee, which is comprised of representatives from the Miller family, Southeast Health employees, and Foundation board members review blinded applications based on a number of factors such as leadership, academic performance and community service.

Amy Bunting, director of the Southeast Health Foundation, commented, “Michael Miller’s selfless work touched so many at Southeast Health and in the community. We were proud to honor his legacy in this way. Volunteers, like the ones recognized here, have made tremendous impact at Southeast Health and we hope the experience they gain cultivates an interest in the healthcare field and that one day they may return to serve our patients and make an impact in the community, like Mike.”

In honor of Michael, an initial $30,000 was awarded to this scholarship fund from the Southeast Health Employee Campaign. The fund has now surpassed $50,000.

If you would like to donate, visit https://www.sehealthfoundation.org/donate-now/, and be sure to designate the “Michael Miller Memorial Scholarship Fund”.