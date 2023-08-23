Southeast Health brought in a third linear accelerator last month that has already helped patients have a quicker and more comfortable experience.

"It has helped us tremendously," Daniel Grantham, director of oncology services at Southeast Health, said. "With only two machines, we were having to extend treatments into the evening to get those patients done. Adding the third machine has allowed us to get those patients in sooner and take care of them."

The piece of equipment, called Varian Edge, is used to treat patients with radiation oncology. Currently, around 65 people come to Southeast Health every day to receive this type of treatment.

Aside from speeding up the process, the new technology enables treatments to be more accurate and for adjustments to be made within seconds as opposed to minutes.

"The alignment of the patient each day is very important," Jarrod Atkinson, a radiation oncology doctor at Southeast Health, said. "The Edge helps us align people more accurately and quickly. Its imaging platform lets us see what we're treating before we treat it so we can make fine tune adjustments to get right on the money before we deliver the radiation treatment."

Atkinson said the design of the machine also allows for a smaller beam, which helps reduce the side effects of the treatment and provides more radiation to the tumor.

"It does a great job of keeping the radiation tighter," Atkinson said. "It just improves the patient experience because they are more comfortable, and they'll feel better overall."

Introducing the new machine is just one aspect of Southeast Health's plan to revamp its Cancer Center, which will let patients find all of the necessary treatments under one roof.

"We're in the middle of what we termed a 'cancer refresh'," Grantham said. "Oncology services consists of radiation oncology, chemotherapy, and hematology. With the support of senior administration, we've been able to focus all of our oncology services in one area. The hematology clinic used to be on the second floor, but we moved it down to the first floor in the Cancer Center. Now, all of our patients can come into one area and not be dispersed throughout the hospital."