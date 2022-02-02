Southeast Health kicks off Heart Health Awareness Month

Three weeks ago, Ed Hughes was undergoing aortic valve replacement at Dothan’s Southeast Health.
Wednesday, the Enterprise resident stood behind a lectern outside the hospital’s Heart and Vascular Center and thanked the doctors, nurses, and other medical staff who provided him care.
“I probably wouldn’t be here today, and I certainly wouldn’t be here breathing,” Hughes said. “It is appreciated.”
A few minutes later, red confetti filled the air as Southeast Health held its annual kickoff for Heart Health Awareness Month.
Hughes is one of nearly 200 patients who have benefitted from Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, or TAVR, at Southeast Health. Rather than open-heart surgery, a doctor inserts a catheter through a blood vessel into a patient’s leg in order to deliver and implant an artificial valve in the heart.
For Hughes, a heart murmur that had been monitored by his regular physician had worsened. He was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis, a condition when the heart’s aortic valve narrows and doesn’t open fully. It can reduce or block blood flow from your heart to the rest of your body.
“Of the three types of heart valve problems you can have – the good, the bad and the ugly – mine was serious,” Hughes said. “That kind of got my attention.”
After exhaustive testing, Hughes underwent a TAVR procedure on Jan. 13. There was very little discomfort following the procedure, Hughes said. The doctors and staff explained the procedure so thoroughly that he had very little anxiety about it.
“The entire time I was met with nothing but positivity, care, professionalism, and knowledge,” he said. “… I’m here today because of them.”
It’s been 10 years since Southeast Health opened its Heart and Vascular Center. Eric Hartigan, executive director of Southeast Health’s Ancillary Services, said the center was opened to provide the area’s residents with cutting-edge technology and treatment.
The center’s structural heart program – which specializes in diagnosing and treating conditions that the affect the heart’s interior walls, valves, arteries, and veins – was key in Southeast Health being able to offer the TAVR treatment option for aortic stenosis, Hartigan said. The hospital also offers the Watchman procedure, a quarter-sized implant, for high-risk atrial fibrillation patients. More than 40 Watchman devices have been implanted at the hospital.
Southeast Health has offered the TAVR procedure since December 2018. The hospital will reach 200 TAVR procedures in the next few weeks.
Dr. Peter Rao of Cardiology Associates said the TAVR procedure has made valve replacement possible for patients who can’t undergo open-heart surgery.
“We have formed an incredible partnership with our other collaborating physicians both with the program and then in all the support positions who refer us patients,” Rao said. “But it wouldn’t be without the contribution from all of our support staff – the nurses, the folks that check patients in for their workups and check them out, all the people that do all the testing that we need before we do the procedure. It’s the definition of a team effort.”
Aortic stenosis is a common and terminal condition if left untreated, Rao said. Many patients are affected later in life when other medical issues make the traditional open-heart surgery difficult and evenly deadly, he said. The condition can cause debilitating shortness of breath, limiting a patient’s activity level and shortening their life.
TAVR, which allows for a next-day discharge, has given those patients another option.
“We have been able to adopt this technology for the vast majority of our patients now with great results,” Rao said. “It’s a highly rewarding procedure to be a part of both not only because of the collaboration that we have with our whole entire organization, but primarily for the impact it has on our patients.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.