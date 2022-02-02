Southeast Health kicks off Heart Health Awareness Month

Dr. Peter Rao of Cardiology Associates said the TAVR procedure has made valve replacement possible for patients who can’t undergo open-heart surgery.

“We have formed an incredible partnership with our other collaborating physicians both with the program and then in all the support positions who refer us patients,” Rao said. “But it wouldn’t be without the contribution from all of our support staff – the nurses, the folks that check patients in for their workups and check them out, all the people that do all the testing that we need before we do the procedure. It’s the definition of a team effort.”

Aortic stenosis is a common and terminal condition if left untreated, Rao said. Many patients are affected later in life when other medical issues make the traditional open-heart surgery difficult and evenly deadly, he said. The condition can cause debilitating shortness of breath, limiting a patient’s activity level and shortening their life.

TAVR, which allows for a next-day discharge, has given those patients another option.

“We have been able to adopt this technology for the vast majority of our patients now with great results,” Rao said. “It’s a highly rewarding procedure to be a part of both not only because of the collaboration that we have with our whole entire organization, but primarily for the impact it has on our patients.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

