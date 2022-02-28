 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southeast Health loosens restrictions
Southeast Health loosens restrictions

  • Updated
ADPH Dashboard Feb. 28, 2022

This screenshot show's Monday's online COVID-19 dashboard updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Several Wiregrass counties are now considered to have moderate risk for transmission of COVID-19, leading Southeast Health to loosen restrictions on hospital visitation.

According to an announcement from the Dothan hospital, the new visitation rules will begin Tuesday. The policy, however, is subject to change if the community risk returns to high.

As of Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard listed Houston, Coffee, Henry, Covington, Pike, and Barbour counties as being at a moderate risk for overall community transmission. Geneva County is still considered high risk while Dale County is listed as substantial.

There are four categories for community transmission risk – low, moderate, substantial, and high.

Visitors to Southeast Health will still be screened and masks will still be required, but visitors of non-COVID patients will be allowed to rotate more often and other areas of the hospital will expand visitation. In general, visitors will still not be allowed in with COVID patients.

For visitation details by unit or department, visit the link https://www.southeasthealth.org/visiting-a-patient/.

Southeast Health reported 33 patients with COVID-19 on Monday.

Alabama as a whole is still considered to be at substantial risk for transmission and in much of North Alabama, counties are still either substantial or high risk. There are four counties are now listed as low risk: Greene, Hale, Clay, and Cleburne.

 

