Southeast Health loosens restrictions

Several Wiregrass counties are now considered to have moderate risk for transmission of COVID-19, leading Southeast Health to loosen restrictions on hospital visitation.

According to an announcement from the Dothan hospital, the new visitation rules will begin Tuesday. The policy, however, is subject to change if the community risk returns to high.

As of Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard listed Houston, Coffee, Henry, Covington, Pike, and Barbour counties as being at a moderate risk for overall community transmission. Geneva County is still considered high risk while Dale County is listed as substantial.

There are four categories for community transmission risk – low, moderate, substantial, and high.

Visitors to Southeast Health will still be screened and masks will still be required, but visitors of non-COVID patients will be allowed to rotate more often and other areas of the hospital will expand visitation. In general, visitors will still not be allowed in with COVID patients.

For visitation details by unit or department, visit the link https://www.southeasthealth.org/visiting-a-patient/.