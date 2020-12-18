Southeast Health memorial garden honors COVID-19 patients

Sounds of traffic from U.S. 84 fill the air in a small garden outside Southeast Health’s Heart and Vascular Center. White electric lights line the curved sidewalk. Purple and white ribbons blow in the breeze, tied wrought-iron fencing.
Some have names and messages written on them.
White ribbons are for those who recovered from COVID-19.
Purple ribbons are for those who have been lost.
Southeast Health in Dothan dedicated the COVID-19 Memorial Garden earlier this week with an interfaith service. The garden’s sidewalk path leads to the lobby of the Heart and Vascular Center, where coatracks of ribbons wait for people to tie them to the fencing in memory of COVID-19 patients who died from the virus or to honor those still living. People from the community are invited to add names or messages to the ribbons.
It’s a growing memorial, said Tim Mayhall, director of spiritual care for Southeast Health. The garden is part of a larger program at Southeast Health to provide spiritual care for staff.
Support Local Journalism
“We talk about resilience in healthcare … what we mean by that is our caregivers’ ability to recover from their own losses – to heal from the experiences that they have as nurses and doctors and therapists and other caregivers in this space,” Mayhall said. “An important part of that is grieving together and celebrating together as a community.”
Families grieve together after a loss and do so over a long period of time. Healthcare workers, Mayhall said, have to move on quickly to the next patient who needs them.
COVID-19 patients, especially critical cases, have longer hospital stays and require more direct care than the average patient. Because of the nature of the virus, family members are not allowed in with COVID-19 patients, putting more on hospital caregivers. As a result, the staff becomes more connected to the patients, Mayhall said. And among very critical COVID patients, the loss has been greater.
“We’re not just professionals caring for patients; we’re people caring for people,” Mayhall said. “We’re used to experiencing losses together here at the hospital; we have ways of processing those losses and supporting one another. But COVID has changed our rhythm and it’s a hard disease on caregivers, a very hard disease.”
The COVID-19 Memorial Garden is intended to be temporary and is currently set to remain up through January, according to Mayhall.
But the memorial garden is as much for the community as it is for healthcare workers, he said.
“A lot of families of COVID patients weren’t able to be here at the hospital because of safety and necessity when their loved ones were here,” Mayhall said. “Some weren’t even able to be with them when they passed… This offers those families an opportunity to physically connect with the time that their loved ones spent here.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.