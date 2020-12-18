Southeast Health memorial garden honors COVID-19 patients

Families grieve together after a loss and do so over a long period of time. Healthcare workers, Mayhall said, have to move on quickly to the next patient who needs them.

COVID-19 patients, especially critical cases, have longer hospital stays and require more direct care than the average patient. Because of the nature of the virus, family members are not allowed in with COVID-19 patients, putting more on hospital caregivers. As a result, the staff becomes more connected to the patients, Mayhall said. And among very critical COVID patients, the loss has been greater.

“We’re not just professionals caring for patients; we’re people caring for people,” Mayhall said. “We’re used to experiencing losses together here at the hospital; we have ways of processing those losses and supporting one another. But COVID has changed our rhythm and it’s a hard disease on caregivers, a very hard disease.”

The COVID-19 Memorial Garden is intended to be temporary and is currently set to remain up through January, according to Mayhall.

But the memorial garden is as much for the community as it is for healthcare workers, he said.

“A lot of families of COVID patients weren’t able to be here at the hospital because of safety and necessity when their loved ones were here,” Mayhall said. “Some weren’t even able to be with them when they passed… This offers those families an opportunity to physically connect with the time that their loved ones spent here.”

