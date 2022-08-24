Southeast Health named a Best-in-State Employer by Forbes

Southeast Health is one of the area’s largest employers, and it’s also one Alabama’s best employers, according to Forbes.

The health system’s inclusion on Forbes’ 2022 America’s Best-in-State Employers list was announced Wednesday with a special gathering for Southeast Health employees.

“This means that we have the right culture, we have the people here that are doing the right things,” said Jen Sherwood, Southeast Health’s vice president and chief human resources officer. “This is a place that people want to work and want to come join, and we’re excited to come back each day and provide care to our patients in the region.”

Now in its fourth year, the Best-in-State rankings are produced by Forbes through a partnership with market research company Statista.

The 2022 list includes 1,382 employers and was compiled through anonymous surveys of 70,000 Americans who work for companies with at least 500 employees. Up to 101 employers were included from each state and the District of Columbia, depending on the size of the workforce.

Survey participants were asked to rate their employers on different criteria like safety, competitiveness of compensation, advancement opportunities, and how open their employer is to working remotely, according to Forbes.com. Participants were also asked how likely they are to recommend their employer to others.

Some employers – such as federal government agencies or large employers like Target and Home Depot – appeared on lists in multiple states. Of the employers named to the 2022 list, 246 were ranked in more than one state, according to Forbes.

In Alabama, 45 companies were listed. Southeast Health joined the ranks of Auburn University, the University of Alabama, NASA, Southern Company, Huntsville Hospital Health System, Baptist Health, the Alabama Department of Public Health, Home Instead Senior Care, Publix, Alfa Insurance, and Tennessee-based Community Health Systems – which owns six hospitals in Alabama, including Flowers Hospital in Dothan and Medical Center Enterprise.

Southeast Health includes the region’s largest not-for-profit hospital as well as a medical group, a foundation, the Statera Network, and the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The recognition comes after more than two years of pandemic challenges faced by healthcare employees.

“Delivering excellent patient care and top-notch educational experiences begins with great employees, which is why we constantly strive to improve the work experience for our 3,000 team members,” Rick Sutton, chief executive officer of Southeast Health, said in a news release. “This distinction is special considering the challenging environment we have been operating in during the past two years.”