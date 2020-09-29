Southeast Health names new chief medical officer

Southeast Health has named Dr. George Narby as its new chief medical officer following the retirement of Dr. Charles Harkness.

Narby, who is board-certified in internal medicine, comes to Dothan from Philadelphia where he served as global medical director for TRICARE, Military Health Services, and International SOS Government Services, Inc. In this position, he was medical leader of the TRICARE Overseas Program (TOP).

The TOP program is the Managed Care Support Contractor for all eligible beneficiaries of the TRICARE health benefit outside the United States. TRICARE is the health care program for uniformed service members, retirees, and their families around the world.

Prior to that, he served as senior vice president of Kaleida Health in Buffalo, New York. Kaleida Health is the largest healthcare provider in western New York.

Narby earned his Bachelor of Science in biology and his medical degree from Georgetown University. He completed his Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Buffalo. In addition, he received his Leadership Development Program certificate from Singapore Management University in Singapore.

Narby is a U.S. Army veteran. While active in the Army, he was awarded a highly competitive academic scholarship for medical school.

Harkness served as chief medical officer at Southeast Health for 12 years.

