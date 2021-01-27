Southeast Health relaxing visitor policy for non-COVID patients

• One visitor may accompany patients in procedural and surgical areas to assist with entry into the hospital. Waiting rooms are closed due to social distancing. Visitors will need to exit the building until the surgical procedure is complete and may return to assist the patient with discharge.

• Visitors are not allowed in outpatient areas unless they are accompanying a minor or the caregiver is needed for a safety reason mentioned above. This restriction is in place due to social distancing limitations in waiting areas.

• Patients in all areas who have altered mental status, behavioral health needs, or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one support person at all times.

• Patients coming to the Doctors Building may have one guest who must remain in the Doctors Building during the appointment.

• No visitors will be permitted for behavioral medicine inpatients. Telephone visitation is available and encouraged.