Southeast Health relaxing visitor policy for non-COVID patients

After a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last two weeks, Southeast Health is relaxing its visitation policy for non-COVID-19 patients, effective Wednesday.
The changes comply with Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Safer at Home” order and it also reflects a commitment to protect our patients and staff from potential exposure to COVID-19, Southeast Health stated in a press release.
• Non-COVID inpatients may have one visitor of support person per day, though visiting hours will be limited from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors and supports persons for patients on inpatient units must check-in at Entrance 2 on the upper level of the East Parking Deck.
• Pediatric patients under age 18 may have one support person (parent or guardian) at all times.
• Obstetric patients may have one partner or birth support person at all times.
• Emergency patients will only be allowed one support person who must remain with the patient.
• Patients who are at the end-of-life may have one to two visitors at a time.
• Visitation by the mother or one support person is allowed for neonatal intensive care unit patients during routine visiting hours. Substituting or rotating support persons will not be allowed within a 24-hour time frame.
• One visitor may accompany patients in procedural and surgical areas to assist with entry into the hospital. Waiting rooms are closed due to social distancing. Visitors will need to exit the building until the surgical procedure is complete and may return to assist the patient with discharge.
• Visitors are not allowed in outpatient areas unless they are accompanying a minor or the caregiver is needed for a safety reason mentioned above. This restriction is in place due to social distancing limitations in waiting areas.
• Patients in all areas who have altered mental status, behavioral health needs, or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one support person at all times.
• Patients coming to the Doctors Building may have one guest who must remain in the Doctors Building during the appointment.
• No visitors will be permitted for behavioral medicine inpatients. Telephone visitation is available and encouraged.
• No visitors will be allowed for patients who are COVID-19 positive or PUI (person under investigation) except in end-of-life situations. COVID-19 positive patients who are at end-of-life may have one visitor or support person at the bedside. The individual, who must be approved by the physician, accepts all risks involved. They will be required to follow strict instructions from clinical staff related to hand washing, PPE, entry/exit, and length of time with patient.
The following guidelines will be enforced in all areas:
• Visitors and patients will be screened for symptoms of acute respiratory illness upon entering the building.
• All individuals must comply with the screening process and practice hand hygiene upon entry.
• Visitors should be prepared to show a driver’s license or photo ID upon entry.
• A face covering or mask is required upon entry and must be worn properly while in the facility.
• Visitors must remain in the patient’s room and are not allowed to leave the unit or patient’s room except for basic personal needs, like food and restrooms.
• Visitors will be issued a wristband upon entry which will expire each day. Individuals who must remain with the patient at all times for safety will be provided a distinct wristband.
• Substituting or rotating visitors or support persons will not be allowed within a 24-hour time frame.
• With the exception of critical care, most waiting rooms are closed. Practice social distancing in others.
• Children under the age of 18 will not be permitted to visit hospitalized patients unless there are extraordinary circumstances.
• Exceptions to these restrictions can only be granted by the patient’s care team in extenuating circumstances.
“The new guidelines will be in place until the transmission of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is no longer a threat to patients, staff, and the community,” SE Health said in a Facebook post. “This policy is subject to change based on the risk level for COVID-19 in our area as defined by the Alabama Department of Public Health.”
A Healthy Visitor Policy remains in place and prohibits those with a cold, cough, respiratory illness or fever from visiting hospitalized patients or accompanying patients to visits. Visitors and support persons who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to visit.
Patients and visitors can enter the hospital through limited entrances. View a detailed map here.
The process and the visitation guidelines are subject to change as needed.