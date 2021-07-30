Southeast Health reopens patient building entrance

Southeast Health is reopening the entrance leading into the hospital's patient building.

Beginning Friday, patient visitors will enter through Entrance 3 on the upper level of the East Parking Garage. The entrance will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Visitors will be screened, registered and given the appropriate wristband for that day, according to a news release from the Dothan hospital. Visitors will also be required to present an ID when they are registered. Each non-COVID-19 patient is allowed one visitor per day. Exceptions are pediatrics, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Obstetrics, and end-of-life scenarios.

Patients with appointments at the newly located Hematology and Oncology Clinic, which opens Monday, will also use Entrance 3.

Entrance 2 will now be used for dropping off personal items for patients, as well as for those who have a doctor's appointment at Dothan Medical Associates or in the Doctors Building. Entrance 2 will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.