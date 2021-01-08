Southeast Health reports all-time high COVID-19 patients again as local cases, deaths rise

The Wiregrass’ largest regional hospital hit another all-time high of COVID-19 inpatients amid reports of strained hospitals across the state on Friday.

Southeast Health reported 117 inpatients Friday morning, four more than its previous record high on Monday. In that timeframe, eight patients died and around 50 patients were discharged.

On Wednesday, Southeast Health changed the way it reported inpatients on its COVID-19 dashboard on its website to only include patients who had been admitted to the COVID-19 floor or intensive care unit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalizations, deaths, and COVID-19 cases continue to climb at a higher rate across the state than ever before. Top state health officials have linked the rising infection rate to holiday gatherings.

Houston County has now exceeded Dale County in the number of deaths attributed to the virus. On Friday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health attributed 44 confirmed deaths and 28 probable deaths to Houston County, while Dale County had 62 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.

There have been eight total deaths added to Houston County’s toll since Monday, aligning with Southeast Health’s earlier report that 60% of all of its hospitalized patients were Houston County residents.